Endesa, S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.19 (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.193 per share on Wednesday, January 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Endesa Stock Up 0.9 %
ELEZY opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.
Endesa Company Profile
