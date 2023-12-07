Endesa, S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.19 (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.193 per share on Wednesday, January 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Endesa Stock Up 0.9 %

ELEZY opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers.

