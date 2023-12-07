Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Raises Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to earn $7.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67. The stock has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 168.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 80,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 50,708 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $838,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.