NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Announces $0.54 Monthly Dividend

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %
NXG opened at $33.92 on Thursday. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $42.57.
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile
