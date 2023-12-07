Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Performance

EDD stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $4.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,736,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,447,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,445,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,183,000 after purchasing an additional 475,934 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 680.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 224,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 195,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,924,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 179,938 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Featured Stories

