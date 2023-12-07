Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Performance
EDD stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $4.95.
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.
