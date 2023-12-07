Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.

Johnson Controls International has a payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Johnson Controls International to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $55.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

