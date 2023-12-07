WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This is an increase from WCM Global Growth’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Contango Global Growth Limited is an equity mutual fund launched by Contango International Management Pty Ltd. The fund is managed by WCM Investment Management. It invests in public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

