Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.22

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Charter Hall Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.20.
Charter Hall Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.10.
About Charter Hall Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Charter Hall Group
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Is Vimeo worth another look as it turns profitable?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Dave & Buster’s 30% upside is still in PLAY
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney dividend is back as big investors press for board changes
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.