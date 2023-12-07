Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s previous close.
Artivion Trading Up 0.6 %
Artivion stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market cap of $731.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.54. Artivion has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.65 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Artivion will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Artivion during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Artivion by 89.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Artivion during the second quarter worth about $39,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Artivion by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Artivion by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
