Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPJ) Declares $1.32 Interim Dividend

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPJ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 1.316 per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th.
Westpac Banking Price Performance
