monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on monday.com from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.25.

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of MNDY opened at $176.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.10 and a 200-day moving average of $163.83. monday.com has a one year low of $94.76 and a one year high of $189.15.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.50 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. monday.com’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts expect that monday.com will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in monday.com by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 104.1% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 192.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

