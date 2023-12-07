QUASA (QUA) Price Down 26% Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 7th. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 26% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $132,507.50 and $5,489.83 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00016682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,127.22 or 0.99888724 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009808 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008594 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003511 BTC.

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00112305 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,488.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

