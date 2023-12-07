Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

Dollar General has raised its dividend by an average of 28.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Dollar General has a payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dollar General to earn $7.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Shares of DG opened at $133.95 on Thursday. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $251.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.15.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DG shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.92.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

