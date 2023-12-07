Volta Finance (LON:VTA) to Issue Dividend of €0.14

Volta Finance (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Volta Finance Price Performance

LON VTA opened at GBX 5.05 ($0.06) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.04. Volta Finance has a twelve month low of GBX 4.76 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.85 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 33.95.

Get Volta Finance alerts:

Volta Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.