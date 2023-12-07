Volta Finance (LON:VTA) to Issue Dividend of €0.14

Volta Finance (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON VTA opened at GBX 5.05 ($0.06) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.04. Volta Finance has a twelve month low of GBX 4.76 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.85 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 33.95.
