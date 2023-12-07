Future plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.40 (LON:FUTR)

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Future Stock Down 18.1 %

Shares of Future stock opened at GBX 615.98 ($7.78) on Thursday. Future has a one year low of GBX 515.50 ($6.51) and a one year high of GBX 1,754 ($22.15). The company has a market cap of £721.00 million, a P/E ratio of 560.94, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 887.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 798.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FUTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Future to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.22) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Future from GBX 1,350 ($17.05) to GBX 1,080 ($13.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Future to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 827 ($10.45) to GBX 758 ($9.57) in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Future from GBX 1,900 ($24.00) to GBX 1,685 ($21.28) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Future currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,070.14 ($13.52).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

