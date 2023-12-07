HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 467.69% from the company’s current price.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Maxim Group cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

CHRS stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $255.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.68.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $74.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 223,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $450,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 731,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

