Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Century Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics Stock Up 36.1 %

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Century Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $128.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.28% and a negative net margin of 5,183.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Century Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Century Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Century Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Century Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Century Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Century Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.