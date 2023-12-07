Cidara Therapeutics’ (CDTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.13. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.84% and a negative net margin of 55.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.