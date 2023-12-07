Barclays Increases Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $95.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $88.88 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.27.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

