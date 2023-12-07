Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.53% from the company’s current price.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded Chewy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Chewy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Get Chewy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chewy

Chewy Price Performance

NYSE CHWY opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 175.93 and a beta of 0.87. Chewy has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $52.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.