Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.53% from the company’s current price.
CHWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded Chewy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Chewy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chewy
Chewy Price Performance
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chewy news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chewy
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Is Vimeo worth another look as it turns profitable?
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Dave & Buster’s 30% upside is still in PLAY
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Disney dividend is back as big investors press for board changes
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.