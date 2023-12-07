Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

NYSE TECK opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.08. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $49.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

