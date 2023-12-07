Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $16.35 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $16.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.75. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $14.95 per share.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.26.

Shares of BIIB opened at $233.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen has a twelve month low of $220.86 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Biogen by 10.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

