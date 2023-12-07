Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Reduced by Analyst

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for AES in a report released on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AES’s FY2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Get AES alerts:

AES has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group cut shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13. AES has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In other news, EVP Paul L. Freedman purchased 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski bought 50,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul L. Freedman purchased 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,092.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,287.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in AES by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in AES by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AES by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.