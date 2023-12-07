FY2024 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.16. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

URBN opened at $35.30 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average of $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $336,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,104 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $39,144,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,740,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,423 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,043,000 after buying an additional 858,886 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 368.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,323,000 after buying an additional 577,291 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

