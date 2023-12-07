Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Hits New 12-Month High at $298.18

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $298.18 and last traded at $296.81, with a volume of 38107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $294.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $199.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.73 and a 200 day moving average of $202.34.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.15. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $741.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 41.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at $128,857,000. Dalal Street LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at $59,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 257,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221,219 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,182,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

