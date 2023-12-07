Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 99,599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 305,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

AGTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Agiliti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agiliti from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Agiliti Trading Down 4.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $988.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $291.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.47 million. Agiliti had a positive return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,914,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,336,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $149,088.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,941,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,504,597. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,914,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,336,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,674 shares of company stock valued at $628,577 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Agiliti by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Agiliti by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Agiliti by 27.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agiliti by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,334,000 after purchasing an additional 42,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Agiliti in the first quarter valued at $269,000.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

