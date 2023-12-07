Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.77 and last traded at $13.75. Approximately 375,855 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 705,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

