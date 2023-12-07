Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 395,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 273,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Azincourt Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.73.

Azincourt Energy Company Profile

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the East Preston project located in Saskatchewan.

