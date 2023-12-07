Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.55

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.55 and last traded at $29.32, with a volume of 227386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VERX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Vertex Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -125.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Vertex had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $145.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 60,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,401,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,806,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,644,909.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 4,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $128,052.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,184,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,741,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,160,675 shares of company stock valued at $103,002,960. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Vertex in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 124.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Articles

