Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,010,483 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 524,966 shares.The stock last traded at $4.12 and had previously closed at $4.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Riskified in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Riskified Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $706.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.19 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. Riskified’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Riskified during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Riskified by 173.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Riskified during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Riskified during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth $48,000. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Company Profile



Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Further Reading

