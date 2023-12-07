Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Trading Down 20%

Shares of Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report) dropped 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 191,754 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 354% from the average daily volume of 42,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Triumph Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$15.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

About Triumph Gold

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

