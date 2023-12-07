Afentra (LON:AET) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.50

Shares of Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 33.50 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.42), with a volume of 869296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.40 ($0.40).

Afentra Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £70.23 million, a PE ratio of -793.75 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33.

Get Afentra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Afentra

In related news, insider Jeffrey MacDonald acquired 60,000 shares of Afentra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £18,600 ($23,493.75). In related news, insider Jeffrey MacDonald acquired 60,000 shares of Afentra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £18,600 ($23,493.75). Also, insider Gavin Wilson acquired 150,000 shares of Afentra stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($56,839.71). 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Afentra

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Afentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.