Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $5.97. Approximately 4,425,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 11,370,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $595.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.12 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $52,300.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 176.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 84.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

