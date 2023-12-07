DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.86

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 505217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th.

Institutional Trading of DNP Select Income Fund

About DNP Select Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 51.6% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 62.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 29,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

