DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.86

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 505217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82.
DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th.
About DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
