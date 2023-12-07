iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 207,158 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 78,842 shares.The stock last traded at $42.31 and had previously closed at $42.08.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76.

Get iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.