VietNam (LON:VNH) Hits New 12-Month High at $326.00

VietNam Holding (LON:VNH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 326 ($4.12) and last traded at GBX 319 ($4.03), with a volume of 34728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 316 ($3.99).

VietNam Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £87.60 million, a P/E ratio of -289.84 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 308.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 295.29.

VietNam Company Profile

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

