TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.29

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.29 and last traded at $36.29, with a volume of 666199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TPG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TPG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TPG from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of -333.64, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. TPG had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $321.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.03 million. Equities analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TPG’s payout ratio is presently -1,745.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TPG during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in TPG during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in TPG during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

