SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price Down 5.5%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $102.17 and last traded at $102.52. Approximately 58,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 246,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Get SiTime alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SiTime

SiTime Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.55 and its 200-day moving average is $116.18.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.09). SiTime had a negative net margin of 38.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $35.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $103,831.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,596 shares in the company, valued at $10,281,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,078 shares of company stock worth $327,725 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 99.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 479.5% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.