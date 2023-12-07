The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.48

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.48 and last traded at $79.36, with a volume of 622327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average of $72.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.79%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,915 shares of company stock worth $5,819,695 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

