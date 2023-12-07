Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Trading Up 4.1%

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.42. Approximately 166,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 297,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Grindr Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 40.70% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Grindr news, Director George Raymond Zage III sold 663,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $417,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,278,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,535,647.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Grindr during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Grindr during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Grindr during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grindr during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

Recommended Stories

