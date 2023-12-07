UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.17

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.17 and last traded at $114.17, with a volume of 51982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFPI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UFP Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $102,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,716,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in UFP Industries by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in UFP Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 25,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

