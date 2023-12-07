Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $17,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 98.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 27,783 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $4,920,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 92.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WH opened at $77.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.