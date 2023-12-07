Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,113 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $17,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ST. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 100.2% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 15,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $584,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $12,917,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 90.4% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ST. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $33.05 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

About Sensata Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.