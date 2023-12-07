BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Purchases $39,030.81 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,625,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,735,049.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,254 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $509,356.98.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,939 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $669,591.10.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,946 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $146,802.96.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 325,841 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $4,767,053.83.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 91,143 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,337,979.24.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 388,172 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $5,710,010.12.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,207 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $416,617.39.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,866 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $468,111.54.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 235,490 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,475,832.40.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,722 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $126,817.88.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BCAT stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $15.61.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.1275 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter worth $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter worth $76,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

