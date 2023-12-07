BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Purchases $39,030.81 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,625,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,735,049.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,254 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $509,356.98.
- On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,939 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $669,591.10.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,946 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $146,802.96.
- On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 325,841 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $4,767,053.83.
- On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 91,143 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,337,979.24.
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 388,172 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $5,710,010.12.
- On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,207 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $416,617.39.
- On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,866 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $468,111.54.
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 235,490 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,475,832.40.
- On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,722 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $126,817.88.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of BCAT stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $15.61.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter worth $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter worth $76,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
–
