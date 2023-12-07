Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells 150 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $33,961.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,091.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Penumbra Stock Performance

PEN stock opened at $221.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.07. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.93 and a 1-year high of $348.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 215.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $270.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.02 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.25.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Further Reading

