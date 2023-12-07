Insider Selling: SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Director Sells $39,049.08 in Stock

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) Director John D. Schachtel sold 4,263 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $39,049.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SilverSun Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSNT opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a market cap of $43.66 million, a P/E ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.50. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $13.37.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%.

Institutional Trading of SilverSun Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SilverSun Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

