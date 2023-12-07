Insider Selling: SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Director Sells $39,049.08 in Stock

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) Director John D. Schachtel sold 4,263 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $39,049.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
SilverSun Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:SSNT opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a market cap of $43.66 million, a P/E ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.50. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $13.37.
SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%.
Institutional Trading of SilverSun Technologies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet downgraded SilverSun Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SSNT
About SilverSun Technologies
SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SilverSun Technologies
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Is Vimeo worth another look as it turns profitable?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Dave & Buster’s 30% upside is still in PLAY
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Disney dividend is back as big investors press for board changes
Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.