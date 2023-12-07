The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider Carolyn L. O’boyle Sells 102 Shares

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $36,199.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Boston Beer Trading Down 1.0 %

SAM stock opened at $353.49 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.27 and a 12 month high of $420.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $352.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.41. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $601.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,787,000 after buying an additional 18,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,708,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,484,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,904,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 133,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.38.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Featured Stories

