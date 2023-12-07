Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Director Purchases $34,362.00 in Stock

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) Director Donald R. Ratajczak acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $34,362.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 225,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,406.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Crown Crafts Stock Up 0.2 %
Crown Crafts stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $6.00.
Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.
Institutional Trading of Crown Crafts
About Crown Crafts
Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Crown Crafts
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Is Vimeo worth another look as it turns profitable?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Dave & Buster’s 30% upside is still in PLAY
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Disney dividend is back as big investors press for board changes
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.