Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Director Purchases $34,362.00 in Stock

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) Director Donald R. Ratajczak acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $34,362.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 225,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,406.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Crown Crafts Stock Up 0.2 %

Crown Crafts stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

Institutional Trading of Crown Crafts

About Crown Crafts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWS. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Crown Crafts by 27.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 241,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 52,151 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Crown Crafts in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Crown Crafts by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Crown Crafts by 36.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown Crafts by 29.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

