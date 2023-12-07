Ankr Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 7th. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $270.61 million and $32.27 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00016830 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,287.20 or 0.99986087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00009827 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008513 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02730226 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 260 active market(s) with $36,442,998.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

