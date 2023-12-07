RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $278.71

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $43,261.00 or 0.99925572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 15% against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $138.88 million and $278.71 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,293.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00169113 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.95 or 0.00563479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008766 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.00401098 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00048969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00118820 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000671 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,210 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,210.31130452 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 43,889.1949034 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

