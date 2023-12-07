Casper (CSPR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $483.85 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 7th. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. Casper has a market cap of $483.85 million and $15.59 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,212,128,087 coins and its circulating supply is 11,595,617,781 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,211,530,051 with 11,595,049,936 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04282026 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $23,008,070.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

